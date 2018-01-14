(credit: David Tadevosian/shutterstock)

Looking to let go of stress, express an opinion and exercise your creativity? Los Angeles is a city known for a strong creative community and there are no right or wrong rules on talent. Budding artists and crafty types who are ready to tap into their imagination check out these art classes ranging from painting and drawing to photography to glass blowing, it’s all right at your fingertips.



The Clayhouse

Santa Monica

(310) 828-7071

theclayhousesantamonica.com Santa Monica(310) 828-7071 The Clayhouse in Santa Monica has been the ceramics go-to since 1971. If you have any interest in working a pottery wheel, sculpting, firing and glazing, a visit to The Clayhouse is a must. The spacious studio offers artists the opportunity to work independently or take classes creating vases, cups, bowls, teapots in beginning potter’s wheel or handbuilding. Classes include materials and instruction.



Raminfard School of Arts at R Studio

Los Angeles

(310) 869-4209

www.raminfardart.com Los Angeles(310) 869-4209 Painting and drawing is something anyone can do. The mission behind Raminfard School of Arts is to encourage its students to create artwork they love by providing a variety of class times, mediums, independence to work on individual projects, and professional support. Raminfard welcomes teens, adults and seniors who are interested in drawing and painting utilizing pencil, acrylics, oil, charcoal and pastels. Art students will learn how to think in the abstract, develop an idea and see their vision come to life.



Los Angeles Center of Photography

Los Angeles

(323) 464-0909

www.lacphoto.org Los Angeles(323) 464-0909 The Los Angeles Center of Photography (LACP) is a community focused on the art of photography. Budding photographers are encouraged to sign up for classes specifically teaching the fundamentals including digital camera operation, and the more experienced photographers can seek out a curriculum geared more toward technique (lighting, portraiture, and technology (flash, Adobe programs). LACP is a home to aspiring professionals where they can access valuable information and advice regarding marketing, self-promotion and college applications. The center’s photo library is an incredible resource and a perfect place to start a hobby or a career.



The Knitting Tree

Inglewood

(310) 395-3880

theknittingtreela.com Inglewood(310) 395-3880 The Knitting Tree is all about inspiring beginners and challenging advanced fiber artists. From crochet to embroidery to knitting, The Knitting Tree is one of the best spots for fiber arts enthusiasts. Here you can create booties, scarves, wrist warmers and freeform artistic pieces. Clases are open to all skill levels where students will gain new skills and expand their creativity. A welcoming community, The Knitting Tree hosts “Pick Up Your Sticks” every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This gives anyone the opportunity to work on individual projects, make new friends and have some snacks.



The Glass Studio

Los Angeles

(323) 387-9705

www.theglassstudio.net Los Angeles(323) 387-9705 Cathi Milligan’s The Glass Studio is known for discovering your passion, experimenting and developing talents. From creating original pieces of jewelry to paperweights and other art forms, enthusiasts of all levels can achieve glass making techniques — glass torch working, kiln forming, mosaic and traditional glass blowing. Jewelry making classes are also offered. These fun classes (ideal for a group of friends) instruct on wire wrapping, soldering, metal clay and macrame.

By Sheryl Craig