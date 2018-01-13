LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sportscaster Keith Jackson, known as the “voice of college football” for his decades of broadcasting the game on ABC, died Friday night at the age of 89, according to multiple media reports.

“For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football,” said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC. “When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family.”

In addition to his legendary college football announcing for ABC, Jackson was also the first play-by-play announcer on “Monday Night Football,” and announced NBA basketball, numerous World Series, 10 Olympics and auto racing.

Locally, Jackson was perhaps best-known for broadcasting the Rose Bowl game every January. He was credited with dubbing the game, “The Granddaddy of Them All,” a nickname that still resonates.

Jackson retired in 2006 after 40 years with ABC.

“The voice of college football and so much more has left us,” tweeted Todd Harris of NBC Sports, who previously worked with Jackson at ABC/ESPN. “My mentor and dear friend, Keith Jackson passed last night surrounded by his family. Truly one of the greats in the broadcasting industry. I am grateful for my time with a true legend. Thank you for the lessons KJ.”

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)