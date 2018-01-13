LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A town hall meeting featuring the California gubernatorial candidates in the 2018 election was taking place at USC Saturday morning.
The event, featuring Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Assemblyman Travis Allen, State Treasurer John Chiang, attorney John Cox, former state Superintendent of Schools Delaine Eastin was being held at the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at USC. It got underway at 9 a.m.
It was being hosted by The Empowerment Congress, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
A small group of protesters were outside the town hall asking candidates to support the closure of the controversial Aliso Canyon natural gas facility, the site of the largest methane leak in U.S. history.
Starting in October 2015, a ruptured well spewed 109,000 tons of gas, forcing roughly 8,000 families in Porter Ranch from their homes. Many complained of health issues that included cancer, nausea and nosebleeds. The leak was not capped until February 2016.
The facility was largely out of service until July of last year, when state agencies cleared the way for the Southern California Gas Company to resume injections of natural gas to store at the facility.