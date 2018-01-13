PASADENA (AP) — Actress Eliza Dushku says she was sexually molested at age 12 by a stunt coordinator during production of the 1994 film “True Lies.”
In a post on her verified Facebook account Saturday, Dushku also alleged that Joel Kramer, then 36, caused her to be injured on the set as payback for disclosing the alleged misconduct to a friend.
Kramer denied the allegations in a Variety interview.
A Dushku representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday. A representative for Kramer could not immediately be found.
“True Lies” filmmaker James Cameron said he was unaware of Dushku’s experience and lauded her for speaking out. Ditto, Tom Arnold one of “True Lies” stars.
The Associated Press, which does not normally identify minors who are victims of sexual abuse, is reporting Dusku’s name because she has gone public with her allegations.
Dushku’s other credits include “Bring it On,” “Angel,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Tru Calling” and “Bull.”
She routinely makes the lists of sexiest actresses in magazines like Maxim, FHM and Wizard. Dushlu dated former Laker and actor Rick Fox from 2009-2014. In 2917, she announced her engagement to real estate mogul Peter Palandjjian, a former collegiate and pro tennis player.
