SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of a van which struck and killed a 58-year-old bicyclist in South Los Angeles Friday evening.
According to Los Angeles police, the victim, identified as Thomas Demetrius Adams, was biking at East 49th and Compton streets in the Central Alameda neighborhood at around 5 p.m. when he somehow fell off his bike.
After the fall, he was struck by a 1995 Ford van driven by a black woman, police said. The driver then abandoned the van and jumped into a truck with two black males. The truck carrying the three then fled the scene.
Adams was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.
The three suspects remain at large. Investigators have obtained surveillance video from nearby homes. It’s unclear who owns the van that struck Adams or whether he was intentionally targeted.