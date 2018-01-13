Practical Props
11010 Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 980-3198
www.practicalprops.com
Shopping for lighting can make your head spin, especially if you have particular old school styles in mind. Thankfully, this NoHo outpost offers all manner of vintage lamps and lights in a space worthy of being considered an actual warehouse. A big plus at Practical Props is to find mid century designs that scream atomic, with the sputnik selections a direct hit. And, for those who just don’t see what they’re looking for among the array of styles on hand, know that you can order custom lighting made to you specific specifications.
The Iliad Bookshop
5400 Cahuenga Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 509-2665
www.iliadbooks.com
Not everyone can overrule their reading choices on the Kindle of their choice, but actual books are still the choice among purists who can’t wait to turn actually pages. For those in the latter category, head straight for this literary-oriented enclave where the arts are happily covered in the many missives representing this category. Also among its 100,000 titles, used graphic novels are also a big get at The Iliad, named for this category by LA Weekly in years past.
Mid-Century LA
5333 Cahuenga Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 509-3050
www.midcenturyla.com
If you’re creating an authentic mid century modern look for your Los Angeles abode, high tail it to this top shop that specialized in all the accoutrements that honor this decadent design era. New inventory is infused into the existing Mid-Century LA collection on a regular basis, with a focus on pieces by such prominent creators as George Nelson, Richard Neutra, Paul McCobb and many more luminaries who earned the right to be in this category. Another plus when shopping at this NoHo shop: Prices are reasonable and competitive, too.
Metropolis Bikes
4660 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91602
(818) 506-8144
www.metropolisbikes.com
Want to ride a bike? Many Angelenos who are into this two-wheeling practice–either as a means of transportation or simply to join like minded peddlers who often take off during the dark of night–hit up Metropolis to find just the right vehicle for his or her endeavor. Among the goods at this NoHo outlet are everything from super tricked out mountain bikes to simple beach cruisers and then some. Not sure if you want to invest in this craze? No worries. Rentals are available on the spot, as is finely tuned service performed by experts who are arguably the best in the City of Angels.
Amp Shop Bass Exchange
4870 Lankershim Blvd.
North Hollywood, CA 91601
www.bassexchange.com
Music is the master of this universe with top gear and expert repairs on the roster. Not only is in the inventory at Amp Shop Bass Exchange the envy of anyone who admire the best guitars, basses and amps but the service is also a big reason musicians swear by this outpost where lessons are offered and tricky repairs are diagnosed and made right, often on the spot while you wait. Need a short term rental? Again, this is your jam. For sure.
Roger Dunn Golf Shops
5445 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
(818) 763-3622
www.worldwidegolfshops.com
For all your golfing needs, Roger Dunn Golf Shops is the best place to visit. Find everything from golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids, putters, wedges, irons and package sets), golf balls and bags/carts to all types of apparel and shoes. Roger Dunn offers top brands as well. Whether you’re looking for a Titleist golf bag or golf balls a TaylorMade driver or ECCO golf shoes, they have it. Brands include: Adidas, Pinnacle, TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Oakley, Izzo, Bushnell, Champ, and many others.
Kathy’s E Boutique
11054 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 505-0035
www.facebook.com
For all your vintage, used and consignment needs, this boutique in Noho is for you. Find everything from vintage clothing, bags, jewelry, shoes, and more for both men and women.
Naimie’s Beauty Center
12640 Riverside Dr
Valley Village, CA 91607
(818) 655-9933
www.naimies.com
You can find practically anything beauty related at Naimie’s Beauty Center. Technically in Valley Village, this shop is technically in North Hollywood. Find top of the line cosmetics, pomade for men, shampoos of all kinds, brushes and combs, any type of hair product you can think of, as well all types of makeup products. In fact, this is one of the most frequented shops for makeup artists and hairstylists.