In the past couple of decades, North Hollywood (or NoHo as locals refer to it) has emerged as a hot Los Angeles spot, especially when the arts are on your mind. Independent theaters, art galleries and dance studios lead the list in an area that is also ripe with spectacular shops where creativity is a major factor. So, if you find yourself heading to this lively San Fernando Valley enclave to buy something special, consider the following five shops that operate in this hamlet located over the hill from Hollywood proper.



Practical Props

11010 Magnolia Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

(818) 980-3198

Shopping for lighting can make your head spin, especially if you have particular old school styles in mind. Thankfully, this NoHo outpost offers all manner of vintage lamps and lights in a space worthy of being considered an actual warehouse. A big plus at Practical Props is to find mid century designs that scream atomic, with the sputnik selections a direct hit. And, for those who just don't see what they're looking for among the array of styles on hand, know that you can order custom lighting made to you specific specifications.



The Iliad Bookshop

5400 Cahuenga Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

(818) 509-2665

Not everyone can overrule their reading choices on the Kindle of their choice, but actual books are still the choice among purists who can't wait to turn actually pages. For those in the latter category, head straight for this literary-oriented enclave where the arts are happily covered in the many missives representing this category. Also among its 100,000 titles, used graphic novels are also a big get at The Iliad, named for this category by LA Weekly in years past.



Mid-Century LA

5333 Cahuenga Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

(818) 509-3050

If you're creating an authentic mid century modern look for your Los Angeles abode, high tail it to this top shop that specialized in all the accoutrements that honor this decadent design era. New inventory is infused into the existing Mid-Century LA collection on a regular basis, with a focus on pieces by such prominent creators as George Nelson, Richard Neutra, Paul McCobb and many more luminaries who earned the right to be in this category. Another plus when shopping at this NoHo shop: Prices are reasonable and competitive, too.



Metropolis Bikes

4660 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91602

(818) 506-8144

Want to ride a bike? Many Angelenos who are into this two-wheeling practice–either as a means of transportation or simply to join like minded peddlers who often take off during the dark of night–hit up Metropolis to find just the right vehicle for his or her endeavor. Among the goods at this NoHo outlet are everything from super tricked out mountain bikes to simple beach cruisers and then some. Not sure if you want to invest in this craze? No worries. Rentals are available on the spot, as is finely tuned service performed by experts who are arguably the best in the City of Angels.



Amp Shop Bass Exchange

4870 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Music is the master of this universe with top gear and expert repairs on the roster. Not only is in the inventory at Amp Shop Bass Exchange the envy of anyone who admire the best guitars, basses and amps but the service is also a big reason musicians swear by this outpost where lessons are offered and tricky repairs are diagnosed and made right, often on the spot while you wait. Need a short term rental? Again, this is your jam. For sure.

Roger Dunn Golf Shops

5445 Lankershim Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 91601

(818) 763-3622

For all your golfing needs, Roger Dunn Golf Shops is the best place to visit. Find everything from golf clubs (drivers, fairways, hybrids, putters, wedges, irons and package sets), golf balls and bags/carts to all types of apparel and shoes. Roger Dunn offers top brands as well. Whether you're looking for a Titleist golf bag or golf balls a TaylorMade driver or ECCO golf shoes, they have it. Brands include: Adidas, Pinnacle, TaylorMade, Titleist, Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Oakley, Izzo, Bushnell, Champ, and many others.



Kathy’s E Boutique

11054 W Magnolia Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601

(818) 505-0035

For all your vintage, used and consignment needs, this boutique in Noho is for you. Find everything from vintage clothing, bags, jewelry, shoes, and more for both men and women.



Naimie’s Beauty Center

12640 Riverside Dr

Valley Village, CA 91607

(818) 655-9933

You can find practically anything beauty related at Naimie's Beauty Center. Technically in Valley Village, this shop is technically in North Hollywood. Find top of the line cosmetics, pomade for men, shampoos of all kinds, brushes and combs, any type of hair product you can think of, as well all types of makeup products. In fact, this is one of the most frequented shops for makeup artists and hairstylists.

By Jane Lasky