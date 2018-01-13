(Credit: Deen van Meer)

This week starts off with a holiday celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, and continues with all sorts of fun ways to keep you busy. Get out and enjoy performances of opera, theater, comedy, and dance, as well as a dinner on ice, new exhibit openings, and the type of snow day you’ll only find in L.A.

Monday, January 15



Celebrity Opera Series Presents Jonas Kaufmann

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica The Broad Stage, Santa Monica The Broad Stage’s Celebrity Opera Series commences today with renowned opera singer Jonas Kaufmann. Hailed as “the world’s greatest tenor” by “The Telegraph,” Kaufmann makes his Broad Stage debut with Helmut Deutsch on piano for a performance of Schubert’s “Die schöne Müllerin.” Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Various Locations There are lots of great ways to celebrate the life and inspirational works of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today. Head to the California African American Museum to take part in an array of programs and activities for all ages happening throughout the day, or catch the 33rd Annual Kingdom Day Parade that starts at Western and MLK and ends with a festival at Leimert Park. LACMA will be open with free admission to the public in honor of the day, offering bilingual tours, workshops, and live music, while the Pasadena MLK Community Coalition hosts a festival with guest speakers, arts and crafts, and more. Visit our full list of the Best Ways To Celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Throughout Los Angeles.

Tuesday, January 16



Dinner on Ice

ICE at Santa Monica, Santa Monica ICE at Santa Monica, Santa Monica ICE At Santa Monica is officially closed for the season for skaters, but “MasterChef” runner-up Derrick Fox is hosting a one-of-a-kind culinary pop-up tonight at the Santa Monica outdoor ice rink. He’ll be serving up an interactive, five-course dinner inspired by both fire and ice, on the ice. Tickets include dinner, a full bar, and skate rental fee. Indulge In Awesome Deals & Discounts With Winter dineL.A.

Various Locations The 15-day dining event known as dineL.A. continues this week, celebrating its 10th anniversary by welcoming diners to over 300 restaurants offering special lunch and dinner menus. Over 300 restaurants are participating through January 26, with menus ranging in price from $15-$125. For more info, including some of the best places to visit during to the foodie extravaganza, check out our Guide to 2018’s Winter dineL.A.

Wednesday, January 17



See Disney’s “Aladdin”

Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Hollywood Disney’s “Aladdin” is the first production to hit the Pantages stage this year, and tickets are already going fast. The timeless story of a lamp, three wishes, and a lowly street rat magically come to life in this new production featuring all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music. The show runs through March 31. See New Exhibit Openings: Pastels in Pieces & Michelangelo to Degas: Major New Acquisitions

Getty Center, Los Angeles The Getty has unveiled two new exhibits exploring the 18th century practice of “piecing” together multiple sheets of paper to create larger canvases, as well as 16 major drawings and a painting by several of the most celebrated draftsman in European art history. The works from pastel artists who had to make paper by hand, and used the piecing technique as a way to accommodate grander compositions, will be on display through July. The newly acquired drawings and paintings will be presented through April.

Thursday, January 18



Local Band Hangout

The Queen Mary, Long Beach The Queen Mary, Long Beach Start winding your way down into the weekend with the swaying sounds of the Caribbean tonight as the Queen Mary hosts singer/songwriter REFI as part of their monthly Local Band Hangout. Joining them will be Long Beach local DJ Eusebio Akasa, and returning act (and founder of Long Beach’s own Bump N’ Grind Dance Party) DJ La Flaca Lee. See Variedades (Part of Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA)

Mayan Theater, Downtown L.A. L.A.-based performers Rubén Martínez and Raquel Gutiérrez are hosting an evening of interdisciplinary performances of music, spoken word, comedy, and visual arts as part of the Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA that ends this weekend. The show is loosely based on early 20th century Mexican vaudeville shows in L.A., and is for ages 21 and over.

Friday, January 19



“Shakespeare His Wife And The Dog”

The Broad Stage, Santa Monica The Broad Stage, Santa Monica For so prominent a voice, not much is known about the life of William Shakespeare. This play imagines a small moment in his life the night before he died. The sleepless night begs many questions, like why can’t Will sleep, why can’t Anne find the dog, and all manner of secrets and lies contained in their marriage. See The Afro-Cuban All-Stars Perform!

Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge The 17-piece Afro-Cuban All-Stars group is bringing the next generation of Cuban music to life, while simultaneously paying tribute to Cuba’s golden age of music. Mixing sounds of joy and melancholy, the group puts on an electrifying performance under the guidance of legendary Juan de Marcos. The Havana-based Harold López-Nussa Trio will open the evening.

Saturday, January 20



See Trevor Noah Live!

Dolby Theater, Hollywood Dolby Theater, Hollywood Host of Comedy Central’s award-winning “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah is taking his act on the road, performing this weekend at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Considered the most successful comedian in Africa, the South African funny man gives his take on politics, race, and growing up in Africa in his stand-up special. Calibash

STAPLES Center, Downtown L.A. One of the largest Latin concerts in L.A. is returning to Staples, celebrating the best in hip-hop, urban, tropical, pop, and R&B from some of the industry’s top performers. Calibash features musical performs by Jennifer Lopez, French Montana, Natti Natasha, and several other acts well known and played on L.A.s top Hispanic millennial radio stations. “Last Thoughts: Schubert’s Final Works” Performance

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

Award-winning pianist, educator, arts administrator, and entrepreneur Ory Shihor presents the world premiere of Last Thoughts: Schubert’s Final Works. The performance includes words by musical storyteller Hershey Felder, and explores some of the most prolific music created by Austrian composer Franz Schubert during the last few months of his life.

Sunday, January 21



Play In The Snow – Snow Day at Playa Provisions

Playa Provisions, Playa del Rey Playa Provisions, Playa del Rey Those who are still dreaming of a white winter wonderland will be delighted to know that “Top Chef” winner Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts are hosting a Snow Day in the parking lot at their beachside restaurant Playa Provisions. The family-friendly event includes sledding, a bounce house, small bites for purchase, and of course, lots of snow. DANCE! at the Odyssey 2018

Odyssey Theatre, West Los Angeles The Odyssey Theatre is celebrating the art of dance with its second annual, month-long mini-festival. This weekend they present Micaela Taylor + The TL Collective in “Rosewood,” flawlessly combining hip-hop and contemporary dance to reveal the complex mindset of a young artist determined to keep up with this generation’s trends while maintaining her unique identity. Visit The Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park The Griffith Observatory is a gateway to the cosmos in our very own backyard. Admission to the grounds, exhibits, and telescopes is free when open, which today means 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Along with various programs, several live shows take place each day in the observatory’s planetarium. Enjoy spectacular views of the city during the day, or explore the night sky as darkness falls. When you’re done exploring the Observatory and taking in the awesome skyline of LA, explore the many other attractions inside Griffith Park including the Bronson Caves, the awesome Merry Go Round, the Autry Museum of The American West, the L.A. Zoo, go for a ride at the L.A. Equestrian Center and much more!

Article by Kellie Fell