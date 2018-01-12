NEAR VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for suspects in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at a crowded house party last week in the Oak Hills community near Victorville.

Kyle McConnell of Victorville was shot at around 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, after a fight broke out at a house party attended by more than 100 people in the 7700 block of Foley Road Oak Dale, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“I heard a gunshot, and I came outside and saw the guy (McConnell) run and drop,” said Rubel Real, who hosted the party and said he was inside when the fight broke out.

McConnell was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

A second 19-year-old Victorville man was also found severely beaten and robbed. He was hospitalized for head and neck injuries and has since been released. His name was not disclosed.

Real admitted to CBS2 that most of the people who attended were strangers.

“Once it hit social media, everybody came,” Real said.

When responded deputies arrived on scene, several people were still in the home, the sheriff’s department said Thursday. However, potential witnesses fled following the shooting.

“Scrambling, leaving, there were cars going every which way,” Neighbor Dennis Powell said. “They were running over the fence, they were running through the trees.”

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

McConnell’s cousin, Jessica Murillo, told CBS2 that McConnell was expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 909-387-3589.