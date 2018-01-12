LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A report in the Wall Street Journal said President Trump’s longtime attorney paid a well-known porn star $130,000, to keep the lid on an alleged sexual encounter between the performer and the president in 2006.
Michael Cohen, the attorney, arranged the payment to Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, according to the newspaper.
Daniels was one of the most popular porn stars in America when she met Trump in 2006 at a golf championship in Nevada. She was 27 at the time, and Trump would have just turned 60. He married Melania in 2005.
“These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” a White House official said in response. Cohen didn’t comment on the alleged pay-off, although he did tell the paper that “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”
For her part, she has said Trump was a perfect gentleman.
Cohen also released a statement signed by “Stormy Daniels” denying that she has a “sexual and/or romantic affair” with Trump. “When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete GENTLEMAN to me and everyone in my presence,” the statement says.
Daniels had been in talks to discuss Trump with ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election when Cohen arranged the payment to her, according to the Journal.
The payment, the Journal reports, was made through Clifford’s attorney, Keith Davidson. Davidson declined to comment on the story, citing “attorney-client privilege.”
Daniels is no stranger to politics. In 2010. the self-described Republican said she was going to challenge incumbent Senator David Vitter.