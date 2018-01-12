Filed Under:Montecito, Mud Slide, stormwatch 2018

MONTECITO (CBSLA) — The devastating mud slide that suddenly struck Montecito has left the coastal community in mourning.

Seventeen people died by “multiple traumatic injuries due to flash flood with mudslides,” authorities said. Information is beginning to emerge about the people Montecito lost.

jonathan benitez Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersJonathan Benitez was 10 years old. Both he and his sister, 3-year-old Kailly, perished in the mud slide.

 

 

 

 

david cantin Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersDavid Cantin, 49, was the CEO of a medical company. His son is still missing.

 

 

 

 

sawyer corey Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersSawyer Corey was 12 years old. Her 25-year-old sister, Morgan, remains missing. Her mother, Baker, and twin sister, Summer, are in ICU at a Montecito-area hospital, according to friends and family social media accounts.

 

 

 

peter fleurat Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersPeter Fleurat was 73 years old. He moved to Montecito in the 1970s from upstate New York and worked as an end-of-life caretaker, according to KSBY. He and his longtime partner, Lalo Barajas, were in bed asleep, when water began to fill their home. Barajas was rescued with no major injuries.

 

 

 

alice james mitchell Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersAlice and James Mitchell, ages 78 and 89, died together in their home. The couple had just celebrated his 89th birthday the night before the storm. Their dog, Gigi, is still missing.

 

 

josephine gower Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersJosephine Gower was 69. Her daughter described her as always being the life of the party.

 

 

 

 

mark montgomery Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersMark Montgomery, 54, was an orthopedic hand surgeon. His daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Montgomery, also died.

 

 

 

 

rebecca riskin Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersRebecca Riskin, 61, was the founder of a luxury real estate firm, Riskin Partners, She was known in the community as the first lady of luxury real estate. Her husband was also swept away, but survived.

 

 

 

roy rohter Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersRoy Rohter was 84. He was a real estate broker, and the founder of St. Augustine Academy in Ventura.

 

 

 

 

john mcmanigal Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersJohn McManigal, 61, founded a health care equipment company. He leaves behind six children.

 

 

 

 

peerawat sutthithepn Montecito Mud Slide Victims Ranged From Children To Community LeadersPeerawat Sutthithepn, 6, came to America from Thailand just two years ago. His father and sister are still missing.

