SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in his early 50s in a Santa Ana roadway late Thursday night.
The victim was hit at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 17th Street, the Santa Ana Police Department reports.
According to police, the victim was standing in the road when a vehicle headed east on 17th Street struck him and continued driving.
Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority responded and found the victim lying on the sidewalk, which suggested he may have been thrown after being struck, police said. There was also debris from the crash in the roadway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
There was no description of the driver. The vehicle was possible white in color with front-end damage, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 714-245-8208.