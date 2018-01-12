CARSON (CBSLA) — A pet owner is probably telling his dog she’s an extra good girl Friday after a harrowing couple of days during which she went missing.

“Man, I had a heart attack!” Daniel Ashimine told CBS2 News. “I don’t care about my car, I really love my dog!”

Ashimine was reunited with Holly after she hitched a ride in his car, which was stolen as it was parked behind his restaurant Monday.

“My wife and I started driving all over the place looking for the dog,” said Ashimine. “The last couple of nights I didn’t get any rest.”

On Tuesday, Ashimine got a call from Torrance police saying they had found his car based on a tip from a good Samaritan who saw the thief. However, Holly was nowhere to be found.

The thief admitted to police that he had abandoned the dog at a homeless encampment.

When Ashimine heard that, he rushed to the location.

“I was there in five minutes! I was the happiest man in the world, man,” Ashimine said laughing. Then, almost overcome by emotion, he said, “I love that dog so much. It was amazing.”

It seemed to have been a tough time for Holly, too.

Ashimine said when he was driving her home, she fell asleep in the passenger seat, adding, “I don’t think she slept for two days.”

He said he was “really, really grateful” for the two good Samaritans and police officers who helped get Holly home.