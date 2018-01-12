MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Amidst all the tragedy and destruction, there have been a few miracles. CBS2’s Randy Paige reports on one of them.

Santa Barbara County Fire captain paramedic Bryan Fernandez was in the right place at the right time a few minutes after the wall of mud and debris came through early Tuesday morning.

“One of the other captains and I heard something so we all stopped and I heard crying.”

Captain Fernandez says they realized the crying was coming from the ground directly beneath them, so they started digging.

“When we got down a couple of feet I put my hand on the baby’s leg I wasn’t thinking this is what we’re hearing and seeing, so we kept removing stuff and eventually the baby was free and it was laying on its right hand side completely naked, screaming and crying.

There, in his arms,was a muddy 2-year-old naked baby, and he was alive.

“How it didn’t get impaled or suffocated in the mud, it’s just an absolute miracle,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez says, after the baby was rescued, he was able to carry other young kids to safety on his back — including an 8-year-old boy, the same age as his son.

And Captain Fernandez says when he looked down and saw the crying muddy baby in his arms he thought of his own children waiting for him back home.

“I hugged my kids so tight when I came home and got to see them and I told them that they’re what makes me strong to be able to do this.”