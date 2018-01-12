LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teenage girl is dead and a woman was wounded in a shooting that prompted a brief police pursuit in South Los Angeles.
Shots were reported at about 9 p.m. near East 93rd Street and South Hooper, and police investigating the shooting saw a black SUV driving erratically from the area and began chasing after it.
The short chase ended at Imperial Highway and Wilmington Avenue, where officers discovered that the three occupants had been shot at.
The girl, who was hit at least once, was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was also wounded, but is expected to survive. Another woman in the backseat was not hurt.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was gang related.
No suspect description was immediately available.
