(Credit: Feld Motor Sports)

The weekend is here and while there are plenty of things to get into, it’s always better to narrow your options. Here is a short list of the best ways to spend your time and money this weekend in Orange County.

Friday, January 12



Elvis ‘68

Maverick Theatre

Fullerton

www.mavericktheater.com Maverick TheatreFullerton Local theatre can be an overlooked gem. For this particular production, Brian Newell dramatizes the historic 1968 television special that helped propel Elvis back into the national spotlight despite a changing entertainment landscape. Considering The King’s birthday was this week, this works as a very fitting and entertaining history lesson. Experience the Anti-Mall

The Lab

Costa Mesa

www.thelab.com A stylish collection of retail shops, dining destinations, and loads of common spaces that are both comfortable and inviting, The Lab is ideal for date night. Grab dinner from Habana, Seabirds, or Gypsy Den then go exploring the cool collections at spots like Red + Blue Vintage or Tangerine Crème Records. You can even peruse some art at the onsite gallery, The ARTery. Indulge Your Sweet Tooth

Crème and Sugar

Anaheim

www.cremeandsugar.com This whimsical confectionary has incredible everything from fresh baked cakes to decadent milkshakes. However, the Unicorn Hot Chocolate is what keeps this place packed at all times. White chocolate that blends into an array of pastel colors, topped with a rainbow overflow of mini-marshmallows and sprinkles.



Saturday, January 13



The Return of Monster Jam

Angels Stadium

Anaheim

www.monsterjam.com Angels StadiumAnaheim How can anyone resist the thrill of watching gigantic trucks flying through the air and crashing down onto a bed of cars? Fans will be whipped into a frenzy as staples like Grave Digger, Monster Mutt, and Max-D battle head-to-head, all before cutting loose during the freestyle round. Regardless of your love level for motorsports, it’s impossible to have anything less than a great time at Monster Jam. Experience The Sinks

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve

Irvine

www.ocparks.com Even people from the area likely wouldn’t know that Limestone Canyon is home to a geological formation known as, The Sinks. It has been referred to as a “mini Grand Canyon” considering it’s size. This is also one of the most breathtaking spaces in all of Orange County and a spectacular space to get lost for a few hours. Refresh Your Collection

Comics Toons N Toys

Tustin

www.facebook.com For those in the know, this unassuming location is a haven for collectors ranging from hard to find toys and back issues of comics. Incredible organized and supported by a very knowledgeable staff, TNT has cultivated a community of return customers that make it a point to spend their money here.



Sunday, January 14



Sunday On The Shore

Crystal Cove State Park

Laguna Beach

www.crystalcovestatepark.org Crystal Cove State ParkLaguna Beach Boasting 3.2 miles of open beach, an additional 12 miles complete with some 46 beachside cottages, and spectacular hikes throughout Moro Canyon; Crystal Cove State Park is absolute paradise. Visitors can grab lunch at the Beachcomber Café and spend the afternoon soaking in one of the most picturesque corners of Southern California. Belly Up To The Bar

Golden Road Pub

Anaheim

www.goldenroad.la It might be brewed in L.A. but Golden Road has officially doubled down on Orange County with the opening of its new pub. Featuring tasty grab from Chef Henry Tran and dozens of beers on tap, this casual but stylish location is the perfect place to put down a few pints.



Article by Ramon Gonzales.