dineL.A. Is Back!
Multiple Restaurants
Today marks not only the triumphant return of dineL.A., but the 10th anniversary of dineL.A. Around the city, dineL.A. is a serious food holiday, with many Angelenos planning their social calendars around the bi-annual foodie extravaganza. This winter’s 15-day dining event (happening January 12-26) will once again showcase the diversity of culinary talent found across the city, and reflect over the last decade of L.A.’s established food scene, as well as continue the event’s tradition of embracing restaurant newcomers. Restaurants ranging from a.o.c. in West Hollywood to Celestino in Pasadena are offering special menus for 2 weeks! Visit our Guide to 2018 Winter dineL.A..
Visit The Fun Factory Arcade
Redondo Beach Pier
Redondo Beach
www.redondofunfactory.com
Right along the boat slips and the waterfront bars and restaurant is one of L.A.’s peculiar treasures, the Fun Factory. The arcade comes complete with aisles of video games, pinball machines, carnival games and even a Tilt-A-Whirl. With a unique charm and late hours, the Fun Factory is a great way to explore some of the city’s quirky side.
Take Part In Santa Monica Restaurant Week
Various Locations
Santa Monica
www.santamonica.com
Showcasing the culinary flair localized in Santa Monica, the city’s restaurant week features more than 30 participating locations. Along with specialty dishes and cocktails being served at all the participating eateries, the theme of the week focuses on the pomegranate. Be adventurous with your food. Santa Monica Restaurant Week will be ongoing to Sunday, January 14. Restaurants with specials include BarBelle, Belcampo, BOA Steakhouse, Catch Restaurant at Casa del Mar, Osteria Bigoli, Novel Cafe, The Brixton, The Lobster, Inotheke, Herringbone, Tiato, Kye’s, Upper West and many others!
See “Aladdin”
Pantages Theatre
Hollywood
www.hollywoodpantages.com
Considering the success of The Lion King broadway show, it would only make sense that the same team handle the production of Disney’s “Aladdin.” Featuring music from Tony and Oscar award winner Alan Menken in addition to the film’s staple songs, this follows the high standard of musical adaptations.
Visit The New “Batman 66 Retrospective” Exhibit
The Hollywood Museum
Hollywood
www.facebook.com
Experience L.A.’s newest exhibit focused on Batman! Focusing on four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), the exhibit will pay tribute to the memory of Adam West and honor the other half of the Dynamic Duo.
Burger & Brewfest
Santa Anita Park
Arcadia
www.santaanita.com
Spend an afternoon at the races and enjoy the harmonious combination of craft beer and burgers at scenic Santa Anita Park this Saturday. Featuring a host of burger craftsmen and beer brewers, guests can sample the best of the best while dropping a few bucks on the ponies.
Experience The L.A. Art Show!
Los Angeles Convention Center
Los Angeles
www.laartshow.com</a
One of the country’s best international art shows is happening from January 10 through the 14th and will offer a great art experience not to be missed. As a global epicenter of art and culture, Los Angeles is the perfect place to show off art of all kinds. Replete with paintings, photography, sculptures, furniture, architectural objects and jewelry, t
Critique Some Art
Bergamont Station
Santa Monica
www.bergamotstation.com
This former trolley car station is one of the city’s most expansive locations for art. Housing multiple galleries all walking distance from one another, Bergamont Station is an ideal place to park the car and blow an entire day admiring art from all over the world.
Take A Ride On Angel’s Flight
Angel’s Flight
Los Angeles
www.angelsflight.org
While cruising through downtown, you can enjoy a ride on the world’s shortest railway. For just a buck, you can ride this 117-yrar old railcar between Hill St and Grand Avenue and experience a vital piece of Southern California history.
See Patton Oswalt Live!
Largo At The Coronet
Los Angeles
www.largo-la.com
The Largo at the Coronet is one of the city’s best places to experience any kind of show considering the kind of intimacy that comes with a ticket. This weekend fans are in for a treat as veteran comedian Patton Oswalt headlines Sunday night. A brilliant storyteller and an honest approach to comedy, Oswalt holds a funny conversation in lieu of a series of random punchlines.
Shop At The Melrose Trading Post
Fairfax High School
Los Angeles
www.melrosetradingpost.org
A destination for vintage fanatics, collectors, and fashionable shoppers alike, the Melrose Trading Post is a Sunday staple and home to a massive gathering of eclectic vendors. In addition to the aisles of offerings that range from fashion to home décor, the Post hosts a Sunday music series that showcases local talent to help set the vibe.
DTLA Breweries United Fest
Triangle Lot
Los Angeles
www.dtlabrews.com
Punctuate your weekend by scoring a pass to unlimited tastings from eight different L.A. breweries. Offering rare recipes and seasonal pours, the proceeds from this event will be going to Keep-A-Breast. Cold beer and charity make for a great Sunday.