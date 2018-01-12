It’s time to start working on your agenda for the next few days. Here is a concise look at what is happening in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Friday, January 12

Multiple RestaurantsToday marks not only the triumphant return of dineL.A., but the 10th anniversary of dineL.A. Around the city, dineL.A. is a serious food holiday, with many Angelenos planning their social calendars around the bi-annual foodie extravaganza. This winter’s 15-day dining event (happening January 12-26) will once again showcase the diversity of culinary talent found across the city, and reflect over the last decade of L.A.’s established food scene, as well as continue the event’s tradition of embracing restaurant newcomers. Restaurants ranging from a.o.c. in West Hollywood to Celestino in Pasadena are offering special menus for 2 weeks! Visit our Guide to 2018 Winter dineL.A.

Visit The Fun Factory Arcade

Redondo Beach Pier

Redondo Beach

Right along the boat slips and the waterfront bars and restaurant is one of L.A.’s peculiar treasures, the Fun Factory. The arcade comes complete with aisles of video games, pinball machines, carnival games and even a Tilt-A-Whirl. With a unique charm and late hours, the Fun Factory is a great way to explore some of the city’s quirky side.

Take Part In Santa Monica Restaurant Week

Various Locations

Santa Monica

Showcasing the culinary flair localized in Santa Monica, the city’s restaurant week features more than 30 participating locations. Along with specialty dishes and cocktails being served at all the participating eateries, the theme of the week focuses on the pomegranate. Be adventurous with your food. Santa Monica Restaurant Week will be ongoing to Sunday, January 14. Restaurants with specials include BarBelle, Belcampo, BOA Steakhouse, Catch Restaurant at Casa del Mar, Osteria Bigoli, Novel Cafe, The Brixton, The Lobster, Inotheke, Herringbone, Tiato, Kye’s, Upper West and many others!

See “Aladdin”

Pantages Theatre

Hollywood

Considering the success of The Lion King broadway show, it would only make sense that the same team handle the production of Disney’s “Aladdin.” Featuring music from Tony and Oscar award winner Alan Menken in addition to the film’s staple songs, this follows the high standard of musical adaptations.

Visit The New “Batman 66 Retrospective” Exhibit

The Hollywood Museum

Hollywood

Experience L.A.’s newest exhibit focused on Batman! Focusing on four popular sections (Wayne Manor, The Batcave, Gallery of Guest Super Villains, and The Collectibles of Batman ‘66), the exhibit will pay tribute to the memory of Adam West and honor the other half of the Dynamic Duo.