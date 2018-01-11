MONTECITO (CBSLA) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Thursday released the names of the 17 deceased victims of the Montecito mudslides.
The victims include four children, ages 3 to 12. Another eight people remain missing.
The victims are listed here:
Jonathan Benitez – 10 years old
Kailly Benitez – 3 years old
Martin Cabrera-Munoz – 48 years old
David Cantin – 49 years old
Sawyer Corey – 12 years old
Peter Fleurat – 73 years old
Josephine Gower – 69 years old
John McManigal – 61 years old
Alice Mitchell – 78 years old
James Mitchell – 89 years old
Mark Montgomery – 54 years old
Caroline Montgomery – 22 years old
Marilyn Ramos – 27 years old
Rebecca Riskin – 61 years old
Roy Rohter – 84 years old
Peerawat Sutthithepn – 6 years old
Richard Taylor – 67 years old