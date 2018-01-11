LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The storm that hit Southern California this week dropped 1.45 inches of rain on downtown Los Angeles, which had barely received any rain in months and is still far from normal.

The rain raised the total since the Oct. 1 start of the water year to 1.89 inches. The average for this time of year is 5.06 inches, leaving a deficit of just over 3 inches.

The two-day storm came after a 10-month dry spell in the Southland following torrential rains in January and February of last year. That widespread flooding snapped a historic five-year drought and allowed Gov. Jerry Brown in April to lift a drought emergency declaration that had brought mandatory water conservation orders for cities and towns, and water cutbacks for many rural users.

In 2017, downtown Los Angeles experienced its driest March 1 through Dec. 31 since 1878, with only 0.69 of an inch of rainfall, according to the NWS.

Up to 60 percent of California’s water supply starts out as snow in the Sierras. As of early January, snowpack was a fourth of normal across the region.

Meanwhile, some residents who were evacuated due to a mudslide in Burbank were allowed back home Thursday.

All evacuations along County Club Drive in Burbank prompted by the storm were lifted late Wednesday night and residents only were being allowed to return to their homes provided they show identification to officers, city officials said.

Forecasters say the cold front that swept through Southern California has moved on to Arizona, and there will be sharp reversal in conditions as high pressure builds. Los Angeles-area temperatures will hit the 80s by Saturday.

