LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — You can’t please everyone – not even Oprah can.

Just days after the mogul’s compelling speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Seal took to Instagram, accusing Winfrey of knowing about Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for decades.

“When you have been part of the problem for decades but suddenly they all think you are the solution,” the singer’s self-made meme read.

The photo’s caption drove Seal’s allegations further saying, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad.”

Seal ended the post with “#SanctimoniousHollywood”.

Winfrey’s moving speech at Sunday’s star-studded event quickly led many to believe that the cultural icon may consider a presidential run in 2020.

However, other celebrities took to social media to express their skepticism about another celebrity running for the country’s highest elected office.

Actor and creator of the popular show “Family Guy” Seth MacFarlane tweeted his criticism of such a run saying, “Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator. But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity.”

Oprah is beyond doubt a magnificent orator. But the idea of a reality show star running against a talk show host is troublingly dystopian. We don’t want to create a world where dedicated public service careers become undesirable and impractical in the face of raw celebrity. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 10, 2018

Winfrey has yet to respond to the criticism.