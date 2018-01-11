LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unspecified number of of Sam’s Club locations across the U.S. will be closed, according to the bulk goods retailer, which is owned by Walmart.

Sam’s Club did not make an official announcement about downsizing, which is reportedly taking place across the country. But as news of the closures spread on social media, the retailer finally responded to inquiries with a general statement.

“After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

News of the closures came the same day that Walmart announced it would increase the starting salary of its U.S. workers to $11 an hour and hand out one-time cash bonuses of between $200 and $1,000, depending on length of service to the company.

Walmart employs 2.3 million people around the world, 1.5 million of which are in the U.S.