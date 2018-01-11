Filed Under:101 Freeway, Montecito

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — If the devastating mudslides in the Santa Barbara area are keeping you from traveling, a new ferry service is hoping to make your journey possible.

Condor Express is offering “emergency” ferry service between Ventura and Santa Barbara due to the 101 Freeway damage from the devastating mudslides and flooding that have killed at least 17 people in Montecito.

The service will go leave Santa Barbara at 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and leave Ventura at 9 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. for a roughly 90-minute trip.

Fees start at $32 per person for a one-way passenger with a bag with maximum weight of 45 pounds.

Authorities Thursday said the 101 Freeway is expected to remain shut down through Jan. 15.

