SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating any suspects in the suspicious death of an 88-year-old man at his Santa Monica home last week.

capture28 Police Seek Answers In Mysterious Killing Of 88 Year Old Santa Monica Man

John Hautz. (Santa Monica PD)

John Hautz was found dead by Santa Monica police on New Year’s Day.

At 1 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to Hautz’s home in the 2300 block of 34th Street on a 911 call regarding an unconscious man. They arrived to find Hautz deceased.

An autopsy by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office later determined Hautz’s death to be a homicide.

No details were released regarding a possible cause of death. Santa Monica police investigators are searching for relatives or anyone who may have had contact with Hautz.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 310-458-8449.

