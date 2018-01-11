BURBANK (CBSLA) — With fires, floods and mudslides having ravaged many parts of SoCal, a number of Californians have returned home to damaged or destroyed property.
CBS2’s Laurie Perez spoke with Burbank residents who said they’re not worried about damaged property being covered, but rather, how much insurance companies actually will cover.
The Insurance Information Institute says that mudflow and flood damage to a vehicle should be covered for people who have comprehensive coverage with their car insurance.
Home insurance, however, is a bit trickier to get covered by insurance companies.
According to the Department of Insurance, it is possible for someone to get their homeowner’s policy to pay for the damage if a forensic engineering report can prove that the recent fires caused the mudflow.
If, however, you don’t have flood insurance, the California Department of Insurance recommends filing a claim and letting the provider decide what they will or will not cover.
Homeowners who disagree with their providers can make a request for assistance from the state.