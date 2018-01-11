LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is in custody after a standoff with police sparked by a breakup.
The standoff started at about 1 a.m. in the area of Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard when police got a report of a suicidal man who was possibly armed.
Police say the man became upset when his girlfriend came over to break up with him. After the breakup, he put a gun to his head and fired at least two shots at the ground.
The woman was able to get away safely, and there were reports of at least eight people inside the home when the standoff began. It’s not known if they were held as hostages or if they were evacuated.
The man communicated with police, intermittently coming out wearing only pants and a belt. He has been repeatedly ordered to surrender, and at one point looked ready to do so, but went back inside his house.
He was taken into custody at about 5:20 a.m.