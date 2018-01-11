It’s a new year, and with it comes plenty of great activities to say yes to! So, instead of skipping out on rich cultural events, say yes to these creative and awesome ideas this incredible city has to offer.

The LA Art Show

Los Angeles Convention Center, Downtown LA

Date: January 10-14, 2018

www.laartshow.com

One of the country’s best international art shows is happening from January 10 through the 14th and will offer a great art experience not to be missed. As a global epicenter of art and culture, Los Angeles is the perfect place to show off art of all kinds. Replete with paintings, photography, sculptures, furniture, architectural objects and jewelry, the event is great for art enthusiasts and newbies alike.

Santa Monica Restaurant Week

Multiple Locations

Date: January 8-14, 2018

www.santamonica.com

Celebrate Santa Monica’s Restaurant Week 2018 by visiting participating Santa Monica restaurants offering delicious, healthy and custom dishes crafted around this year’s special restaurant week ingredient – the pomegranate. Participating restaurants include 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach with a pomegranate baby spinach salad, 4th Street Grill at the DoubleTree Suites Hotel, BarBelle at Loews Santa Monica, Bareburger with a bomb chicken pomegranate burger, BOA Steakhouse, Catch Restaurant at Hotel Casa del Mar, Coast at Shutters on the Beach Hotel, Dhaba Cuisine of India, Novel Cafe, Osteria Bigoli, Scoops Ice Cream, Sushi Roku and many others! View a full list of participating restaurants.

Winter dineLA

Multiple Locations

Date: January 12-26, 2018

www.discoverlosangeles.com

January 12 marks not only the triumphant return of dineL.A., but the 10th anniversary of the event. Around the city, dineL.A. is a serious food holiday, with many Angelenos planning their social calendars around the bi-annual foodie extravaganza. This winter’s 15-day dining event (happening January 12-26) will once again showcase the diversity of culinary talent found across the city, and reflect over the last decade of L.A.’s established food scene, as well as continue the event’s tradition of embracing restaurant newcomers. Visit our Complete Guide To The Best dineLA Discounts & Specials

LA Philharmonic Rooftop Music Series “The Garden”

Multiple Locations

Date: January 5, 2018 – June, 2018

www.laphil.com

Beginning on January 5 and continuing on select Friday nights, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will be offering complimentary drinks and spectacular view of the DTLA skyline from The Garden for its music series. The Garden, on the rooftop of the beautiful Walt Disney Concert Hall, will serve as host to this music series, where those in attendance will experience incredible performances on select Fridays until June. Make sure to get there at 6:30 p.m. to take advantage of complimentary pre-show drinks as you take in the great skyline.

stARTup Art Fair

The Kinney Hotel, Venice

Date: January 26-28, 2018

www.startupartfair.com

Celebrating today’s important and emerging artists, stARTup Art Fair will take place in the heart of Venice on Abbot Kinney at The Kinney Hotel. Discover 57 artists, selected by the world’s leading art experts, who transform hotel rooms into exhibition spaces and offer their pieces of art for sale.