LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman filed a police report accusing Corey Feldman of sexual battery, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Wednesday.
The woman filed the report on Monday, claiming the actor committed the sexual battery on her on Feb. 4, 2017, said Los Angeles police Officer Sal Ramirez.
No other details were released by police.
A representative for the 46-year-old actor said he “vehemently denies these egregious allegations. It goes against everything he believes in and is fighting for — victim protection and stopping inappropriate behavior towards both children and adults.”
Feldman filed a report with the LAPD last year, alleging he was molested as a child actor, but the department announced in November that the allegation was beyond the statute of limitations and could not be investigated further.
The unnamed woman’s case is being investigated by the Robbery-Homicide Division.
