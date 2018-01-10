One of the study's authors said areas with the most frequent battles lose about a third of their mammal populations each year there's fighting.
Filed Under:Africa, Elephants, Endangered Species, journal, rhinos, Study, wartime

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds that wartime is the biggest threat to Africa’s elephants, rhinos, hippos and other large animals.

The researchers analyzed how decades of conflict in Africa have affected populations of large animals since 1946. More than 70 percent of Africa’s protected wildlife areas fell inside a war zone at some point. Yale University ecologist Josh Daskin said the more often fighting breaks out, the steeper the drop in animal numbers.

Daskin said areas with the most frequent battles lose about a third of their mammal populations each year there’s fighting.

Researchers said the animals were killed more often by poachers or for more bush meat because people near war zones are poorer and hungrier.

The study is in Wednesday’s journal Nature.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch