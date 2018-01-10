SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities in San Bernardino are checking out reports of shots fired near the campus of Cal State University at San Bernardino.
Police did not say if there was a suspect in custody.
It was unclear if anyone was hit by gunfire, reported Stu Mundel reporting in Sky2.
Students have been told to “shelter in place” until further notice. All classes have been canceled.
The shots reportedly were believed fired near the Visual Arts Building.
Police later told CBS2/KCAL9 that they were responding to a “non-injury” shooting.
This is breaking news and will be updated as information comes into the CBS2/KCAL9 newsroom.