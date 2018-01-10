SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Mandatory evacuation orders have been put back into effect this morning by the Los Angeles Police Department in the La Tuna Canyon burn area.
The LAPD along with the LAFD have forced people living between 8300 La Tuna Canyon Road and 8800 La Tuna Canyon Road to evacuate due to the recent storm activity and debris flow.
Although the mandatory order applies to only 23 homes on La Tuna Canyon Road, authorities strongly encourage residents living south of the mandatory evacuation area to voluntarily evacuate as well.
In addition to the mandatory evacuation order, Vineland Elementary school remains closed. All students have been directed to report to Glenwood Elementary.
Due to the heavy amount of debris in the area, La Tuna Canyon Road in Sunland remains closed from Sunland Boulevard to the 210 Freeway.
Residents can expect the evacuation order and road closure to be in effect until crews have cleared debris from the roads and the threat to the area is reevaluated.
An evacuation shelter for the Sunland area has been established at Sun Valley Recreation Center at 8133 Vineland Ave in Sun Valley.