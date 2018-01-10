MONTECITO (CBSLA) – KCAL9’s cameras captured the moments immediately after four dogs were pulled out of a Montecito home Wednesday that had been buried under the mudslides following this week’s devastating rainstorms.
The dogs came rushing out of a canyon, jumping for joy just after firefighters rescued them from the home at around 12:30 p.m.
“They (the rescue teams) went in there and found those dogs,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason told KCAL9’s Jasmine Viel. “I know the people that were missing them and this is going to be a joyous reunion for them today.”
A woman had to be airlifted from the home by rescuers on Tuesday, officials said.
“The small miracles and small baby steps you got to take forward, it’s always good to see some happy dogs that came running and then reunited, they’ll be reunited with their owner,” Eliason said.