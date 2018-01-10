LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — In an effort to boost slumping sales and appeal to a younger crowd, the Coca-Cola Co. has fully rebranded its popular sugar-free soda, Diet Coke.
The company says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors: ginger lime, mango, blood orange and cherry.
Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.
“We’re maintaining the essence of Diet Coke while modernizing the brand to invite a new generation of drinkers to try it,” the company said in a post on its website.
The company spent two years developing the popular soda’s new look and tested more than 30 flavors before settling on the four.
Coca-Cola said the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same and will still come in standard 12-ounce cans, as well as other sizes, such as bottles and mini cans.
Shoppers in the U.S. can expect to see the changes in stores by the end of the month.
