RIVERSIDE (CBSLA/AP) — Republican Rep. Darrell Issa of California says he is retiring and will not seek re-election.
The 49th District lawmaker is stepping down after serving in the House of Representatives for nearly two decades and a stint as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.
Under former President Barack Obama’s administration, Issa led investigations of the IRS and its treatment of conservative groups and Benghazi.
“While my service to California’s 49th District will be coming to an end, I will continue advocating on behalf of the causes that are most important to me, advancing public policy where I believe I can make a true and lasting difference, and continuing the fight to make our incredible nation an even better place to call home,” said Issa in a statement.
Issa’s decision continues a string of GOP lawmakers who have decided to retire rather than take on what would be a difficult re-election battle.
Democrats had made defeating Issa one of their top priorities in the midterm elections.
