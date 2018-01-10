FIRST STORM OF 2018: At Least 15 Killed In Mudslides |Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures | Full Coverage
Filed Under:Caught On Video, Montecito, Mud Slide, stormwatch 2018

MONTECITO (CBSLA) — New cell phone video captured the terrifying moments before a flash flood came down a Montecito street as a man was trying to hustle his parents away from danger.

Marco Farrell was trying to get his parents out of their Montecito home, and was waving another driver away from the area when the flood began moving its way down the street.

“Turn around! The flash flood’s right there! The flash flood’s right there! Get out of here, go!” he could be heard yelling, his voice breaking in panic.

As the other car’s headlights retreated, the flood of water, mud and debris advanced quickly after the other car, as Farrell cried out, “oh my God, mom!”

The rest of the video ended chaotically as Farrell jumped into his car.

The death toll from the devastating mud slide rose to 15 Wednesday, and search efforts will intensify as the sun rises. At least 20 more people are missing, even after hundreds were rescued from homes demolished by boulders, trees and mud brought down by the hills burned by the Thomas Fire.

