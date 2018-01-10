(Credit: Igisheva Maria/shutterstock)

The next time you have the urge for a morning meal, consider making a healthy breakfast stop at any of the following facilities, arguably the best in the City of Angels for such an important daily ritual.



www.suncafe.com 4854 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 661-1109 This is what top notch eating in La La Land is all about. Taste treats at this Los Feliz hot spot are made from local ingredients with small farm produce at the top of this list and hormone free meat products are a must. For your initial Square One breakfast, consider the Anson Mills stone grits, the breakfast burrito featuring grilled cactus or the gluten free granola made at this imaginative outpost that’s sure to start your day off right.



www.sqirlla.com 720 Virgil Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 284-8147 Eastside Angelenos favor this healthy Silver Lake outpost for a delicious breakfast that starts the day off right by serving food that is not only healthy but is also a visually joyful. The sorrel pesto rice bowl with poached egg features pesto flavored greens and a hot sauce to remember for its metabolism-stimulating factor. Also popular on the revolving menu: Roasted eggplant hash served with leeks and Weiser potatoes. Oh, and don’t forget to try the housemate jam. Delicious!



This plant-based eatery in Venice, along with other versions throughout the Southland, promises to serve the best healthy breakfast you could ever hope to find elsewhere. A favorite dish? The live kelp noodles tossed with almond thai dressing and accompanied by red peppers, kale and cilantro basil. 512 Rose Ave.Venice, CA 90291(424) 231-8000This plant-based eatery in Venice, along with other versions throughout the Southland, promises to serve the best healthy breakfast you could ever hope to find elsewhere. A favorite dish? The live kelp noodles tossed with almond thai dressing and accompanied by red peppers, kale and cilantro basil.



www.backyardbowls.com 8303 Beverly Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90048(323) 746-5404 If your before work routine is to depend on a healthy breakfast out at least one day a week, put this Beverly Grove mainstay on your list. Expect an array of the best acai bowls in the business like the berry bowl swimming with goji berries and the island bowl heaped with coconut shavings. If you happen to be elsewhere in Los Angeles, seek out sister Backyard Bowls in Santa Monica and downtown.



www.thehivesm.com 606 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 899-6298 Healthy fare is the name of the game at this Santa Monica hot spot where an organic health shot with a superfood boost starts your morning meal off right. For the main event, pick the on tap Kombucha to wash down combos like high-protein acai glazed tempeh, blue corn waffles and yacon syrup. The immunity broth is great for consuming some get-up-anf-go; it’s packed with all kinds of cures, including lions mane.

By Jane Lasky