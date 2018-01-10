Square One Dining
4854 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 661-1109
www.suncafe.com
This is what top notch eating in La La Land is all about. Taste treats at this Los Feliz hot spot are made from local ingredients with small farm produce at the top of this list and hormone free meat products are a must. For your initial Square One breakfast, consider the Anson Mills stone grits, the breakfast burrito featuring grilled cactus or the gluten free granola made at this imaginative outpost that’s sure to start your day off right.
Sqirl Kitchen
720 Virgil Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 284-8147
www.sqirlla.com
Eastside Angelenos favor this healthy Silver Lake outpost for a delicious breakfast that starts the day off right by serving food that is not only healthy but is also a visually joyful. The sorrel pesto rice bowl with poached egg features pesto flavored greens and a hot sauce to remember for its metabolism-stimulating factor. Also popular on the revolving menu: Roasted eggplant hash served with leeks and Weiser potatoes. Oh, and don’t forget to try the housemate jam. Delicious!
Cafe Gratitude Venice
512 Rose Ave.
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 231-8000
This plant-based eatery in Venice, along with other versions throughout the Southland, promises to serve the best healthy breakfast you could ever hope to find elsewhere. A favorite dish? The live kelp noodles tossed with almond thai dressing and accompanied by red peppers, kale and cilantro basil.
Backyard Bowls
8303 Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 746-5404
www.backyardbowls.com
If your before work routine is to depend on a healthy breakfast out at least one day a week, put this Beverly Grove mainstay on your list. Expect an array of the best acai bowls in the business like the berry bowl swimming with goji berries and the island bowl heaped with coconut shavings. If you happen to be elsewhere in Los Angeles, seek out sister Backyard Bowls in Santa Monica and downtown.
The Hive
606 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 899-6298
www.thehivesm.com
Healthy fare is the name of the game at this Santa Monica hot spot where an organic health shot with a superfood boost starts your morning meal off right. For the main event, pick the on tap Kombucha to wash down combos like high-protein acai glazed tempeh, blue corn waffles and yacon syrup. The immunity broth is great for consuming some get-up-anf-go; it’s packed with all kinds of cures, including lions mane.