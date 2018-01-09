MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Heroes rescued a family-of-five, including a newborn baby, to safety following a dangerous mudslide in Monecito Tuesday.
The mudslides came as heavy rains hit the fire-scarred hills above the city, leaving at least 13 people dead.
And already, emergency responders are reporting incredible stories of survival.
Video from the Coast Guard shows a family-of-five, including a newborn, two other small children, their mother and father and the family’s two dogs, as they’re rescued from a rooftop.
They were among the 50 people rescued by choppers Tuesday morning. Some families reportedly waited on the roof for 45 minutes and watched their cars roll away in the mud.
One neighbor told local news station he found a two-year-old trapped several feet under the mud. He described the toddler as a “muddy doll,” reports CBS2/KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz.
Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.