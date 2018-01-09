BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — It took a while, but everyone here is thrilled to finally get a few inches of snow in Big Bear. They’re hoping this is just the start for this season.

The snow is picturesque and long overdue, according to locals. They not only want the moisture to lessen the fire danger on the mountain, they also need the snow to draw in visitors and help businesses.

“We thought we weren’t going to have a winter,” chain installer Ed Lopez said. “We thought winter was just going to go right past us. So yes, we’re very happy to have this snow and as you can see, there’s a lot of us out here.”

Professional chain installers were busy, helping Southern California drivers who admit they’re not used to driving in the snow and ice.

“Oh no, we have no idea what we’re doing, no idea,” Sonic Hailu, of Riverside said. “Yeah, our chains don’t fit at all, we got extra links and no four-wheel drive.”

Those who did safely navigate up the mountain are looking forward to getting on the slopes. These visitors from Portland weren’t sure they’d be able to snowboard on this trip.

“Yes, we were really worried…we already gave up on it, and now we’re here and it’s working out,” April Mirvis and Dave Wien said.

The question is, will there be more snowfalls like this, this season?

“I would hope so, I feel like usually January and February are really good months to come. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, because we need it, California needs it, please,” Corona’s Amy Clemons said.