FIRST STORM OF 2018: At Least 13 Killed In Mudslides | Flooding Shuts Down 101 Freeway | Burbank Mudslide Blamed For Gas Leak | Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures | Full Coverage
Filed Under:Big Bear, Snow

BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — It took a while, but everyone here is thrilled to finally get a few inches of snow in Big Bear. They’re hoping this is just the start for this season.

The snow is picturesque and long overdue, according to locals. They not only want the moisture to lessen the fire danger on the mountain, they also need the snow to draw in visitors and help businesses.

“We thought we weren’t going to have a winter,” chain installer Ed Lopez said. “We thought winter was just going to go right past us. So yes, we’re very happy to have this snow and as you can see, there’s a lot of us out here.”

Professional chain installers were busy, helping Southern California drivers who admit they’re not used to driving in the snow and ice.

“Oh no, we have no idea what we’re doing, no idea,” Sonic Hailu, of Riverside said.  “Yeah, our chains don’t fit at all, we got extra links and no four-wheel drive.”

Those who did safely navigate up the mountain are looking forward to getting on the slopes. These visitors from Portland weren’t sure they’d be able to snowboard on this trip.

“Yes, we were really worried…we already gave up on it, and now we’re here and it’s working out,” April Mirvis and Dave Wien said.

The question is, will there be more snowfalls like this, this season?

“I would hope so, I feel like usually January and February are really good months to come. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen, because we need it, California needs it, please,” Corona’s Amy Clemons said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch