NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Strong wind and rain picked up in Orange County Tuesday as a storm system moved across the Southland, causing flood concerns.

KCAL9’s Michele Gile reports blowing stand stung the faces of brave beachgoers as they struggled to bundle up. But coastal communities managed to avoid the hazardous conditions that hit Ventura, Los Angeles, Riverside and inner communities of Orange County earlier in the day.

A crash on the slippery 5 Freeway in front of a Metro bus in Anaheim caused the driver to swerve into a light pole around 1 p.m. The driver was injured but the seven passengers were okay.

In the burn zone in Anaheim Hills, sandbags were delivered and K-rails put in place before the rain. Crews kept drains clear around the clock and managed to avoid mudslides.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service for inland Orange County communities, including Orange, Cowan Heights and the burn zone of Anaheim Hills.

In neighboring Corona, city officials said mud and debris flow impacted properties and streets including San Ramon Drive, San Almada Road, and Elderberry Circle, in the Canyon Fire burn scar area.

City and Cal Fire crews were working to clear the streets of the impacted areas.

Residents are encouraged to evacuate with their animals as the emergency may prevent future entry to the impacted areas due to safety concerns.

An evacuation center has been established by the Red Cross at Corona High School located at 1150 W 10th Street, Corona. Temporary boarding for pets will be available at the Corona Animal Shelter located at 1330 Magnolia Ave, Corona.

The Corona Public Information Hotline will be available to answer questions at 951-817-5800 or residents can check our website, CoronaCA.gov/StormWatch and the city’s social media sites for the latest information.