FIRST STORM OF 2018: At Least 13 Killed In Mudslides
MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Six people were rescued from the mudslides in Montecito on Tuesday in the 300 block of Hot Springs Road.

Four homes in the path of the debris and mud flow were swept away by the mud as it traveled down roadways, pushing cars and breaking open homes.

 

Mud and debris, along with several stuck vehicles, cover much of the 101 freeway in Montecito, which is expected to be closed for around 48 hours according to CBS2’s Stu Mundel.

First responders arrived in the area in droves, tending to the extreme devastation and damage that has been done to a number of homes in both the Summerland and Montecito areas.

