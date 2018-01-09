MONTECITO (CBSLA) — Swollen creeks and rain-saturated hillsides caused flooding and mud flows onto Highway 101, causing a freeway closure stretching 30 miles between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Thomas Fire burn areas that had been scorched just weeks ago were in the bullseye of the storm, which reportedly dropped as much as five inches of rain near Ojai.

5.04 inches of rainfall has been observed so far with this storm at the Matilija Canyon rain gage north of Ojai in the Thomas burn area. #CArain #CAwx #LAweather — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 9, 2018

The flooding and mud flows – which were knee deep in some areas — left several big rigs and cars stranded in the closed portion of the freeway. It also kept many residents from getting in and out of their homes.

Residents in the area said the flooding was believed to be caused by Romero Creek and San Ysidro Creek breaching their banks from the heavy rain that fell overnight. The flood sounded like a freight train, Susan, a 40-year-resident of the area, said.

“It was rattling my doors, it was so loud,” she said. “You could hear the boulders coming down and cracking against each other. It was impressive.”

Two men and a woman were rescued from the flood, and authorities said that multiple rescues were underway in Montecito and Carpinteria, but first responders were hampered by blocked roads and downed trees and power lines.

#CAstorm– Santa Barbara county FF’s rescue two men and a woman from flood water/debris flow of Hot Springs Rd. in Montecito. Multiple rescues are underway throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/bT5WAoAvf8 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Thousands were without power, and there are reports of injuries and authorities have confirmed at least two fatalities in connection with the mudslides.

At least three homes were ripped from their foundations by the mudslide, while other homes burned due to a gas line explosion. Because of the flooding and mud flows, firefighters were unable to reach those homes to put out the flames.

Road closures include:

Ventura – NB 101 at Highway 126, NB 101 at Seacliff Road

Ojai – Highway 33 from Fairview to Lockwood Valley roads; Matilija Road to Highway 33

Casitas Springs – Nye Road in both directions

La Conchita – Santa Barbara Avenue to surfside Street.

Highway 150 is also closed from Lake Casitas to Carpinteria.

DeAnza Middle School in Ventura will be closed Tuesday, according to the City of Ventura.

Metrolink also reported VC Line 106 to Los Angeles was being held up in East Ventura due to a mudslide between Camarillo and Moorpark.