MONTECITO (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities confirmed five people were killed in a mudslide that destroyed homes in Montecito, which was pummeled Tuesday by the first major storm of the season.
Santa Barbara Fire officials confirmed a total of five fatalities, but did not say where they were found.
At least four homes in the area of Hot Springs Road were ripped from their foundations and swept away in the mudslide that also shut down Highway 101.
The mudslide also left people trapped in their vehicles, and others on rooftops.
Several residents are unaccounted for in neighborhoods below hillsides scarred by recent wildfires, and the Coast Guard and Santa Barbara County Fire helicopters were deployed to help rescue people.
The mudslide also kept authorities from reaching homes that caught fire due to a ruptured gas line exploding at about 3 a.m. At least one home in the Park Lane area was spotted burning, but firefighters were unable to reach the home to put the flames out.
