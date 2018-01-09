FIRST STORM OF 2018: Eight Killed In Mudslides | Flooding Shuts Down 101 Freeway | Burbank Mudslide Blamed For Gas Leak | Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures
MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) – A big rig crashed off an overpass and onto the northbound 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway in the Mission Hills area Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the big rig went off an overpass and landed on the northbound 5 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The truck driver was treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department crews and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

Several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed, along with some transition roads between the two freeways. Just after 11 a.m., the northbound side of the 5 Freeway was completely shut down while crews cleared the scene.

The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation by CHP.

