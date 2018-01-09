MISSION HILLS (CBSLA) – A big rig crashed off an overpass and onto the northbound 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway in the Mission Hills area Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., the big rig went off an overpass and landed on the northbound 5 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol. The truck driver was treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department crews and rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

Several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway were closed, along with some transition roads between the two freeways. Just after 11 a.m., the northbound side of the 5 Freeway was completely shut down while crews cleared the scene.

The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation by CHP.

Big rig driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling from over pass pic.twitter.com/pmTV3vvaTr — Adrianna Weingold (@weingold) January 9, 2018

