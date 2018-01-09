BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — The storm that is wreaking havoc throughout much of Southern California has provided some much needed relief for those living in the mountain areas.
Coming off one of its driest winters in years, Big Bear has finally received its first snowfall of the season.
“We do a lot of man made snow, but the natural snowfall is what a lot of people are waiting for,” said Justin Kanton from Big Bear Mountain Resorts.
But for those planning to hit the slopes in Big Bear to experience the fresh powder first hand, it is important to remember that chains are required for the drive up to the resort.