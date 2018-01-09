FIRST STORM OF 2018: At Least 13 Killed In Mudslides | Flooding Shuts Down 101 Freeway | Burbank Mudslide Blamed For Gas Leak | Live Blog | Weather Updates | Photo Gallery | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures | Full Coverage
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — About 1,500 people packed a gym in the tiny Lithuanian town of  Prienai to see the professional debuts of LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball.

With parents LaVar and Tina sitting courtside the Ball brothers combined for 29 points and LaMelo had several no-look assists as their club team won 90-80. Father LaVar was impressed with what he saw on the court.

“The same way they practice is the same way they play, they get rid of the ball,” LaVar said. “They knock down shots…we’re gonna give you that razzle, dazzle…. They’ll get more comfortable with my boys and my boys will get more comfortable with them.”

 

