LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed Tuesday morning in a big rig crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Los Feliz area, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The big rig collision — it was not immediately clear what the truck collided with — took place about 3:50 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at Griffith Park Drive, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said.

The crash has blocked all northbound lanes at the accident site, Polizzi said. And the CHP is diverting traffic off the northbound 5 Freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard, he added. The CHP issued a SigAlert at 4:49 a.m. One lane was reopened at around 6:45 a.m.

So far there was only one reported injury, that being a fatal injury. The age and gender of the deceased was not immediately known. The person’s name was withheld pending family notification.

There was no immediate word on how long the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway would be shut down but it’s likely it will take hours to reopen them, Polizzi said.

