FIRST STORM OF 2018: How Much Rain Will We Get?Residents In Some Areas Ordered To Evacuate | Blocked Storm Drain Blamed For Street Flooding | Weather Updates | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures | Full Coverage
Filed Under:stormwatch 2018, Thomas Fire

VENTURA (CBSLA) — The first big storm of the season started to drop rain Monday on areas burned just weeks ago by the largest fire in California history, prompting evacuation orders and a rush for sand bags to protect against mud flows.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the residents of Matilija Canyon to North Fork and Wheeler Gorge. Residents from those areas should leave immediately, as significant rainfall is expected that may result in mud/debris flows in those canyon areas.

The concern over toxic waste from burned out homes and cars are also a concern for lower-lying homeowners.

Voluntary evacuations have been ordered for Casitas Springs, Nye Road, La Conchita, and the area west of Thomas Aquinas College along Highway 150.

Folks under evacuation can go to Ventura City College gymnasium at 4667 Telegraph Road.

