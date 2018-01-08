FIRST STORM OF 2018: How Much Rain Will We Get? | Evacuations Ordered In Burn Areas | Weather Updates | Listen To KNX 1070 | Download The CBSLA Weather App | Tag #CBSLA To Share Your Pictures
Filed Under:Covina, Shooting

COVINA (CBSLA) — A teenage girl died at a hospital after she was shot while standing on a street with friends in an unincorporated area of Covina, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Deputy Charles Moore said.

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, he said. Authorities said Saturday she had been shot in the upper torso and was initially listed in grave condition.

No motive or suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

