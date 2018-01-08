COVINA (CBSLA) — A teenage girl died at a hospital after she was shot while standing on a street with friends in an unincorporated area of Covina, authorities said Monday.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Heathdale Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s Deputy Charles Moore said.
The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon, he said. Authorities said Saturday she had been shot in the upper torso and was initially listed in grave condition.
No motive or suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call sheriff’s homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
