LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was killed late Monday afternoon in a shooting involving a police officer in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the shooting reported just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Florence Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Sal Ramirez said.

The man was driving a car that apparently crashed into a pole.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, but early reports indicated the man might have been the subject of a police pursuit.

