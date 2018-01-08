LONDON (CBSLA) — Ray Thomas, a founding member of the British rock group “The Moody Blues” has died. He was 76.
The flutist’s death comes just months before the band will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Thomas played the signature flute solo on the single “Nights in White Satin,” one of the band’s biggest hits.
His music label says he died suddenly Thursday at his home in London. No cause of death was given when the news released Sunday, but Thomas had announced in 2014 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to Billboard Magazine.