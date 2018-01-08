BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Ratings for an unusually politicized Golden Globes ceremony were down roughly five percent from last year, according to preliminary figures released Monday.
Hosted by late night host Seth Myers, the ceremony held Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel averaged 19 million viewers, down from the roughly 20.015 million viewers that watched “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon host the 2017 ceremony.
The Globes broadcast has averaged between 19 and 20 million viewers three times since 2014, and topped 20 million twice in that spann, netting its highest audience in 2014 when it was hosted by actresses Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and averaged 20.873 million viewers, and last year.
While Monday’s figures are preliminary, official numbers set to be released Tuesday are not expected to change significantly.
