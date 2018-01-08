LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Republican Rep. Ed Royce announced Monday that he will not seek reelection this coming November.
Royce served in the California state Senate for 10 years prior to becoming a congressman in 1993.
Democrats had targeted Royce’s district in Southern California as one they were hoping to flip in their midterm effort to take control of the House. Royce won with 58 percent of the vote in 2016.
In a statement released by the Foreign Affairs Committee, Royce expressed his gratitude to his constituents as well as his goals for his final year as chairman, saying he wants to “focus fully on the urgent threats facing our nation.”
